Video: Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup Series championship

Chase Elliott won the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona on Sunday to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Elliott overtook Joey Logano with 43 laps to go and held off Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski at the 1-mile oval track.

Here’s what it sounded like in Elliott’s No. 9 car when he won the race.

At 24, Elliott is the third-youngest driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series. He becomes the first driver since his father Bill in 1988 to win both NASCAR’s Cup Series and most popular driver title in the same year. Chase and Bill join Lee and Richard Petty, and Ned and Dale Jarrett, as three father-and-son combinations to win a NASCAR Cup Series title.

This is the 13th Cup Series title for Hendrick Motorsports and first since 2016.

