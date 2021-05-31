 Skip to main content
Video: Helio Castroneves receives awesome blessing from Mario Andretti

May 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Helio Castroneves on Sunday won his fourth career Indianapolis 500, and he received a cool blessing from Mario Andretti afterwards.

Castroneves became just the fourth driver to win four Indy 500 races. He celebrated by climbing the fence, kissing the bricks, and drinking milk.

But the best part came when Castroneves met with Andretti. Castroneves bowed his head to Andretti and got a kiss, like he was being blessed by the pope.

Andretti is one of the biggest legends in racing. He won races in IndyCar, Formula One and NASCAR and won the Indy 500 in 1969. Seeing him bless Castroneves was a great moment for racing fans.

