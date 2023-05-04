Report: Alabama coach was connected to bets on LSU

The University of Alabama on Thursday announced that they are firing head baseball coach Brad Bohannon amid a gambling investigation, and now we have a little more information on the matter.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that Bohannon was “connected to” the suspicious bets.

Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon after he was connected to the suspicious bets placed on a game against LSU last week, @davidubben and I are told. https://t.co/d3mcpDC6LV — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) May 4, 2023

Alabama lost to LSU 8-6 on Friday night in what was the first game of a three-game series between the SEC opponents. The Crimson Tide scratched pitcher Luke Holman an hour before the game due to back tightness and started Hagan Banks in Holman’s place.

Two suspicious bets that were made at a sportsbook located at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati came in on LSU prior to that game, which triggered the state of Ohio and some neighboring states to cease accepting bets on Alabama baseball games.

NCAA rules prohibit people from “providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.”

Alabama says their investigation into the matter is ongoing.