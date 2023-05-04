 Skip to main content
Report: Alabama coach was connected to bets on LSU

May 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brad Bohannon on the field

Feb 18, 2023; Bessemer, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon looks into the stands before the Crimson Tide faced Richmond in the season-opening series. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY NETWORK

The University of Alabama on Thursday announced that they are firing head baseball coach Brad Bohannon amid a gambling investigation, and now we have a little more information on the matter.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that Bohannon was “connected to” the suspicious bets.

Alabama lost to LSU 8-6 on Friday night in what was the first game of a three-game series between the SEC opponents. The Crimson Tide scratched pitcher Luke Holman an hour before the game due to back tightness and started Hagan Banks in Holman’s place.

Two suspicious bets that were made at a sportsbook located at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati came in on LSU prior to that game, which triggered the state of Ohio and some neighboring states to cease accepting bets on Alabama baseball games.

NCAA rules prohibit people from “providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.”

Alabama says their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Brad Bohannon
