 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 16, 2024

College baseball player clobbers 516-foot home run

April 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Jac Caglianone swings

College baseball star Jac Caglianone went viral on Tuesday for the massive home run he hit.

Caglianone’s Florida Gators were facing Jacksonville at Condron Family Ballpark and won 12-1 in 7 innings. Caglianone was batting in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on second, nobody out and his Gators leading 4-0.

The two-way slugger took a fastball up-and-in and clobbered it over the right-field scoreboard.

The ball was estimated to have traveled 516 feet. That’s some serious power.

Caglianone is developing into potentially the No. 1 prospect ahead of the MLB Draft. He has homered in seven straight games for Florida, which is a program record. He also has a 15-game hitting streak. The homer was his 21st of the season.

Caglianone also has gone 4-0 with a 3.89 ERA as a pitcher this season for the Gators.

Article Tags

Jac Caglianone
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus