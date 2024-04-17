College baseball player clobbers 516-foot home run

College baseball star Jac Caglianone went viral on Tuesday for the massive home run he hit.

Caglianone’s Florida Gators were facing Jacksonville at Condron Family Ballpark and won 12-1 in 7 innings. Caglianone was batting in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on second, nobody out and his Gators leading 4-0.

The two-way slugger took a fastball up-and-in and clobbered it over the right-field scoreboard.

JAC BASHES ONE OVER THE SCOREBOARD! That one comes in at a projected 516 feet 🤯#GoGators // 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/BLKMfy6uqN — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 16, 2024

The ball was estimated to have traveled 516 feet. That’s some serious power.

Caglianone is developing into potentially the No. 1 prospect ahead of the MLB Draft. He has homered in seven straight games for Florida, which is a program record. He also has a 15-game hitting streak. The homer was his 21st of the season.

Caglianone also has gone 4-0 with a 3.89 ERA as a pitcher this season for the Gators.