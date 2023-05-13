Junior college baseball coach resigns over cheating scandal

A junior college baseball coach in New Jersey resigned last week over a cheating scandal involving his team.

Rodney Velardi, who coached the baseball team for Atlantic Cape Community College, resigned on May 4 after his team was found to have used illegal communication devices, the Cherry Hill Courier Post reported on Thursday.

The Courier Post’s Josh Friedman had an excellent story breaking down the entire affair.

Atlantic Cape was facing Rowan College Gloucester County for a 3-game series that began on April 21. In the first game of the series, Rowan College lost 11-6, and their freshman pitcher approached his coaches wondering if he had been tipping pitches. The coaches somewhat dismissed him.

The next day the teams squared off in a doubleheader, and Rowan College grew more suspicious. They felt Atlantic Cape was making really aggressive swings on good pitches and getting excellent reads on the bases, according to the Courier Post. Rowan College’s first baseman also claimed he heard voices when an Atlantic Cape runner reached first base.

The second time the same Atlantic Cape players reached base, Rowan College’s coach asked for the umpires to check the helmets of his opponents. The umpires found illegal communication devices in the helmets of two of the players.

You can see a video here:

A junior college baseball manager in New Jersey has resigned after 13 seasons after illegal communications devices were found in the helmets of two players during a game pic.twitter.com/Oh4pPpDxOg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 12, 2023

According to the rules, only a catcher can use an electronic communication device, not other players. Atlantic Cape was breaking the rules by using the devices in the helmets of baserunners.

Play was stopped after the discovery of the devices, which were removed. Rowan College also said they would not resume the game as long as a TV crew remained in center field, so Atlantic Cape agreed to remove the camera.

After the changes, Rowan College went on to sweep the doubleheader, winning 11-4 and then 17-8.

Velardi was suspended a total of four games and later resigned.

The only thing this story was missing was some trash cans.

For more details on the event, read the Courier Post’s story.