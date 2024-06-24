Texas AD announces big coaching move

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte on Monday announced some big news.

Texas has fired head baseball coach David Pierce despite the coach still having two years left on his contract. The sides agreed to part ways.

“After the season, Coach Pierce and I had some time to visit about the year, the future of our program, where we are, and where we’re headed. It was a difficult decision for us both, but we have mutually agreed that we should make a change. I am so grateful for Coach Pierce and all he has poured into our baseball program for the past eight years,” Del Conte said in a statement.

Pierce coached Texas for eight seasons and made the College World Series three times in seven opportunities (the 2020 CWS was canceled).

The Longhorns went 295–162 under Pierce and made the postseason six of seven times. They lost in the CWS three times, in the super regionals once, and regionals twice. Texas was dissatisfied with the team’s NCAA Regional loss to Louisiana this year.

In addition to serving as head coach, Pierce handled Texas’ pitchers this season after firing his pitching coach last year. The team’s ERA went up in 2024, which did not reflect well upon Pierce.

Ultimately, the team going 36-24 this season, losing both of its games in the Big 12 Tournament, and then losing in the NCAA Regional, was enough to convince Texas to make a change.