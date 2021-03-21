Look: Abilene Christian throws ‘Horns Down’ after upset win

Abilene Christian pulled off a huge upset win over Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, and one of their players couldn’t resist trolling the Longhorns.

Wildcats bench player Paul Hiepler ran straight for the TV cameras while doing the “Horns Down” gesture after ACU won 53-52.

ACU threw up the "Horns Down" after knocking off Texas. pic.twitter.com/klHEC1ZMza — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021

Want to guess how many minutes Hiepler played in the game and how many points he scored? Yes, the same as you and me. But he does have a lot of school pride.

Imagine being Texas, the pride of the state, the well-funded program, and losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Abilene Christian. And as if that weren’t enough, you have some bench scrub throwing the Horns Down at the end of the loss just to rub it in. That has to hurt.

Good thing this isn’t the Big 12, otherwise there would be a penalty flag for Hiepler’s gesture.