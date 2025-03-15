Alabama coach Nate Oats blasts his team during in-game interview

Alabama coach Nate Oats was not happy with his squad’s defensive effort during Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinal against Florida at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, but his frustration led to a great interview moment.

Oats was interviewed during a first half timeout by ESPN’s Jess Sims, and he was asked how he felt about his team’s performance so far. To his credit, Oats held nothing back in his assessment.

“Not good enough,” Oats said. “We’re giving up way too many o-boards, giving up threes to shooters. Offensively, we look a lot better. Defensively, we’ve been a trainwreck, in my opinion.”

"Defensively, we've been a train wreck." – Alabama head coach Nate Oats on his team's defense vs Florida in the SEC Tournament🏀🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fG6Cc6B7cg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2025

Perhaps the best part of the interview is that Alabama was leading 35-34 at the time. However, Oats’ points were justified, considering the Crimson Tide had allowed those 34 points in just 12 minutes of action.

In-game coach interviews tend to be dry affairs, as coaches rarely want to get too animated or give much away during a perfunctory 30-second segment. Oats has never really been like that, to his credit.

Alabama tightened things up a little bit in the rest of the first half, with the Gators adding only 13 more points over the final eight minutes. Unfortunately for them, the Crimson Tide fell off a bit too, and went to the half trailing 47-45.