Video: Alabama sends game to OT on incredible 3-pointer by Alex Reese

Alabama senior Alex Reese came up with one of the shots of March so far to force overtime against UCLA.

The Crimson Tide found themselves trailing by 3 with 4.2 seconds left against the Bruins, and needed something remarkable to happen just to tie it. Enter Reese, a reserve forward who shot just 27.9 percent from three-point range during the season.

Reese’s effort tied the game at 65 and set up overtime. It looked like Alabama was on its way out of the tournament thanks to some extremely poor free throw shooting.

The made three was Reese’s first made shot of the entire game. Sometimes you come up big when it counts the most.