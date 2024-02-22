Alabama’s Mo Wague commits dirty play against Florida

Alabama junior forward Mo Wague committed a dirty play during the Crimson Tide’s 98-93 win over the Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Wednesday night.

Wague had gone up for a rebound attempt in the second half and then was scrambling for a loose ball. Before sliding to the floor in an attempt to get the loose ball, Wague bashed Florida’s Alex Condon in the back of the head with a right forearm/elbow.

Hey @SEC can we uhhhhhh maybe look at the Alabama player throwing a full PEOPLE’S ELBOW down onto the head of Alex Condon??????? pic.twitter.com/vRhzHRVxcn — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) February 22, 2024

Maybe Condon’s head was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, not only was Wague not called for a foul, but Florida was!

This is nothing new for Wague. Last month, he committed a dirty stomp on a West Virginia player.

Here's Wague less than a month ago. He's just a dirty player. https://t.co/eHuATSsXN2 — Gold And Blue Zone (@GoldAndBlueZone) February 22, 2024

We might be awaiting some discipline from Alabama toward Wague, but that’s unrealistic. Maybe the SEC will have to step in.