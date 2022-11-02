Report: Big 12 in expansion talks with notable school

The Big 12 is looking to add a fairly big name to its conference, though it is a name that will be a much bigger deal in basketball than in football.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has had talks with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford about the Bulldogs joining the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Gonzaga has also held exploratory talks with the Pac-12 and Big East, but the Big 12 might be the most sensible destination if the Bulldogs do leave the WCC.

While most realignment has been focused on football, this would be a pure basketball move and may signal the Big 12’s intent to double down on the sport. The Big 12 has been the most successful basketball conference in the nation in recent years, with Kansas and Baylor winning back-to-back titles. Adding Gonzaga, a school that has been a perennial national title contender in recent years, would only further the league’s basketball reputation.

The Big 12 is looking to re-establish itself with the looming departure of Texas and Oklahoma, even if that remains a few years away. Adding Gonzaga will not help from a football standpoint, but broadcast partners would love it from a basketball perspective.