Bill Self reportedly considered making shocking job decision

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self considered a shocking move last year, according to a new report.

Tulsa World sports columnist Berry Tramel wrote Friday that the Oklahoma State Cowboys made a push to hire Self last February, and that Self seriously considered the offer. Ultimately, Self opted to remain with Kansas, and the Cowboys hired Steve Lutz instead.

Oklahoma State sources told Tramel that Self appeared impressed by the presentation the school made, and that Self had seriously considered the opportunity to return to his alma mater. An OSU source told Tramel that the flirtation represented “by far the closest it’s ever come to happening.”

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Self played for Oklahoma State in the 1980s and coached for the school as well, including under legendary coach Eddie Sutton. It is not surprising that the school would make an approach given that history, but it is intriguing that Self was at least willing to consider it after all his success at Kansas.

Self addressed the report on Friday. He admitted that he spoke with Oklahoma State, but downplayed interest in the job, saying he had simply “answered questions about the job and offered my opinion about what is needed to win in our league.”

Kansas coach Bill Self, about report he seriously considered Oklahoma State job last year: “I spoke to them, answered questions about the job & offered my opinion about what is needed to win in our league,” Self told me. “Which I have done every time the job has opened. They got… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 21, 2025

Self claimed he has done similar for the Cowboys every time they have made a coaching hire.

Landing Self would have been a coup for a long-dormant Oklahoma State program. The Kansas coach has put together a Hall of Fame career with a lifetime record of 605-144 and two NCAA titles.

By contrast, Oklahoma State has failed to find consistent success since Sutton departed in 2006. The school has seven NCAA Tournament appearances since then, and has not progressed past the second round in any of them. They are just 13-13 this season, their first year under Lutz.

Interestingly, the Jayhawks are currently enduring one of their worst seasons under Self. They are still likely headed for the NCAA Tournament, but are just 8-7 in Big 12 play after losing three of their last four games.