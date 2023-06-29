Bronny James shares message to his doubters via Instagram

Bronny James shared a message to his doubters via Instagram on Wednesday.

Bronny posted a photo on his Instagram story that showed him apparently practicing at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, which is where the USC basketball team practices. The basket was rigged up to help feed balls back to whoever is doing the shooting.

“can’t wait to prove y’all wrong.” James wrote on Instagram.

Bronny James on Instagram: “Can’t wait to prove y’all wrong.” pic.twitter.com/wByH67k8U4 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 28, 2023

James only committed to USC in May. Fewer than two months later, he is already practicing on his future home court and apparently getting in some work.

The motivation James feels to succeed could be a key driver in his success.

Bronny enters college as a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, as well as the son of LeBron James. He faces enormous expectations, and there are some people doubting how good he will be.

"There's a lot of people saying [Bronny James] is good only because he's LeBron James' son… He ain't a McDonalds All-American, he ain't on Team USA, and he's not [getting playing time] for USC." Craig Carton is sleeping on Bronny😯 (via @TheCartonShow)pic.twitter.com/OVdKl2QVwM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Bronny is on the path to prove people wrong, whether his doubters are real or imagined.