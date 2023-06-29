 Skip to main content
Bronny James shares message to his doubters via Instagram

June 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bronny James in a jersey

Dec 11, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James looks on against Perry High School at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James shared a message to his doubters via Instagram on Wednesday.

Bronny posted a photo on his Instagram story that showed him apparently practicing at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, which is where the USC basketball team practices. The basket was rigged up to help feed balls back to whoever is doing the shooting.

“can’t wait to prove y’all wrong.” James wrote on Instagram.

James only committed to USC in May. Fewer than two months later, he is already practicing on his future home court and apparently getting in some work.

The motivation James feels to succeed could be a key driver in his success.

Bronny enters college as a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, as well as the son of LeBron James. He faces enormous expectations, and there are some people doubting how good he will be.

Bronny is on the path to prove people wrong, whether his doubters are real or imagined.

Bronny James
