Bruce Pearl makes inappropriate comment about Auburn guards

Bruce Pearl pushed the envelope when he was describing his Auburn Tigers during a television appearance on Friday.

Pearl’s Tigers beat Ole Miss 62-57 in their SEC Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., to advance to the semifinals. After the win, Pearl visited ESPN’s television set on location at Bridgestone Arena and talked about his team. He specifically lauded his team’s defensive versatility, which he credited to some toughness from his guards.

“The key to our three-point line defense is I’ve got bigs that can get out there and guard guards. I’ve got bigs that can get out there and guard guards. And my guards aren’t pus-ies. They’re willing to go down there and bang a little bit,” Pearl said (word edited by LBS).

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Pearl likes the toughness of his players. His Auburn Tigers went 15-3 in conference play this season, which was the top mark in the SEC. Friday’s win over Ole Miss made them 28-4.

This is Pearl’s 11th season as Auburn’s head coach, and he may have his best team. He has taken Auburn to the Final Four before and is hoping for similar success in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

You can watch his comments on his guards in this video: