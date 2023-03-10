 Skip to main content
Carmelo Anthony pays respect to Jim Boeheim

March 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Carmelo Anthony looking on

Nov 27, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony (00) warms up prior to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Boeheim retired as the head coach at Syracuse on Wednesday, and he received some recognition from one of his most famous players.

Carmelo Anthony shared a post on Twitter in which he paid respect to his former coach.

“Legend,” Anthony said of Boeheim. “I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and the game.”

Anthony’s post also included a few photos of the two men together.

Anthony came to Syracuse for the 2002-2003 season as a highly-recruited player. He led the Orangemen to a 30-5 record that culminated with a national championship win. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2003 NCAA Tournament and received NCAA Freshman of the Year and All-Big East First Team honors.

In addition to coaching Anthony at Syracuse, Boeheim helped coached Anthony on the US men’s national basketball team, where they won the Olympics gold medal together in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Boeheim’s coaching career at Syracuse ended after 47 years at his alma mater. He made five Final Fours, won a national championship, and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2010.

Carmelo AnthonyJim Boeheim
