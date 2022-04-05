Charles Barkley trolled UNC alum Kenny Smith so hard over NCAA title game

Charles Barkley didn’t have Shaq to kick around during March Madness coverage this year, but he definitely still had Kenny Smith.

During Monday’s NCAA title game between Kansas and North Carolina, Barkley lived his best life at the expense of Smith, a Tar Heels alum. Amid a timeout after Kansas made a late basket to take a 65-61 lead, Barkley walked up to Smith and started dancing to “YMCA” by The Village People. Barkley, though he attended Auburn for college, had predicted before the game that Kansas would win.

Take a look at the funny video where Smith wasn’t having any of it and turned his chair away from Barkley.

Chuck guaranteed Kansas to win and let @TheJetOnTNT hear it 💀🤣@MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/TD3Ppx9XxF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2022

Though North Carolina would make a late run to close the gap and even take a brief 69-68 lead, Kansas held on to win 72-69. Thus, it was one of the rare times that a Barkley prediction actually came true.

Meanwhile, “YMCA” is definitely looking like it is becoming one of Barkley’s favorite songs. Earlier in the tournament, Barkley showed off some even better dance moves to the ’70s hit.

Photo: November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports