Charles Barkley’s bizarre uniform admission goes viral

March 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Charles Barkley holds a microphone

November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley brought his unique brand of commentary to Turner’s coverage of March Madness on Friday with a hilarious admission about his early playing career.

Barkley was trying to pay tribute to the training and athletic staffs that handle tasks like laundry and travel for the various schools in the NCA Tournament. In doing so, Barkley contrasted it to his early playing days, when he was responsible for washing his own uniform on road trips.

By Barkley’s admission, he used to do it by simply showering in it, much to the amusement of Kenny Smith, Clark Kellogg, and Greg Gumbel.

When informed that yes, you are generally supposed to clean your uniform while not wearing it, Barkley protested that “it’s easier to do it that way.”

The funniest part is that Barkley genuinely seemed to believe that his method was common back in his era.

Some question Barkley’s presence on NCAA Tournament telecasts considering his relative lack of expertise on the college game. He always attracts attention, sometimes even from those involved in the games, and moments like this are why Turner wants him on as much as possible.

Charles BarkleyNCAA Tournament 2023
