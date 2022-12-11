College team sets absurd single-game three-pointers record

One college team took the “live by the three, die by the three” mantra to the ultimate extreme this week.

Grinnell College, a Division III program located in Grinnell, Iowa, went viral for their preposterous exploits from the three-point line during a game on Thursday against Emmaus Bible College. Grinnell attempted a total of (wait for it) … 111 three-point shots, which was an NCAA record. That was quite literally all that they did in the game too as they attempted a grand total of ZERO two-pointers (all their shots were threes). Grinnell went on to win by the final of 124-67.

Here is a local news report on the record-breaking performance (courtesy of KCCI in Des Moines), complete with some footage from the game.

Grinnell College men's basketball set a new NCAA record last night shooting 111 three pointers and 0 two-point field goals. They are the first team in college bball history to play an entire game without attempting a two-point field goal. pic.twitter.com/Bgts6cNtYO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 10, 2022

ESPN notes that Grinnell made 40 of their 111 triple tries for a solid-enough 36.0 percent (especially on that kind of volume). Based on the final score, Grinnell added four made free throws along the way as well.

The previous NCAA record for threes attempted in a single game was 109, set by Troy University in a game against DeVry University in Jan. 1992.

Though a small program, Grinnell College is well known for challenging the established basketball order (and often times spitting directly in the face of it). Several years ago, they also made headlines when one of their players poured in over 130 points by himself in a single game.

