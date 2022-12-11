 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 10, 2022

College team sets absurd single-game three-pointers record

December 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
A basketball going through the net

Nov 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; An official game ball goes through the net before the Pittsburgh Panthers host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One college team took the “live by the three, die by the three” mantra to the ultimate extreme this week.

Grinnell College, a Division III program located in Grinnell, Iowa, went viral for their preposterous exploits from the three-point line during a game on Thursday against Emmaus Bible College. Grinnell attempted a total of (wait for it) … 111 three-point shots, which was an NCAA record. That was quite literally all that they did in the game too as they attempted a grand total of ZERO two-pointers (all their shots were threes). Grinnell went on to win by the final of 124-67.

Here is a local news report on the record-breaking performance (courtesy of KCCI in Des Moines), complete with some footage from the game.

ESPN notes that Grinnell made 40 of their 111 triple tries for a solid-enough 36.0 percent (especially on that kind of volume). Based on the final score, Grinnell added four made free throws along the way as well.

The previous NCAA record for threes attempted in a single game was 109, set by Troy University in a game against DeVry University in Jan. 1992.

Though a small program, Grinnell College is well known for challenging the established basketball order (and often times spitting directly in the face of it). Several years ago, they also made headlines when one of their players poured in over 130 points by himself in a single game.

H/T The Spun

Article Tags

Grinnell College
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus