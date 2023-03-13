Committee explains why Houston was ranked ahead of Kansas

Fans of the Kansas Jayhawks were not happy with the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for ranking Houston ahead of the Jayhawks in their seedings.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee made Alabama the No. 1 overall seed. The Crimson Tide are in the South Region, with their first two scheduled games located in Birmingham, Ala.

The Houston Cougars got the No. 2 overall seed and are the top seed in the Midwest Region. They too will play their first two games at Birmingham, though their region semifinal and region final games are scheduled to be played in Kansas City.

Kansas got the No. 3 overall seed and are the top seed in the West Region. Their first two games are located in Des Moines, Iowa, while their regional semifinal and regional final games are set for Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kansas fans thought that having the opportunity to play their regional semis and regional final games in Kansas City — so long as they made it that far — would have been a nice advantage, so they’re ticked off that Houston was chosen ahead of them.

NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Chairman Chris Reynolds said in an interview on CBS Sunday that they chose Houston ahead of Kansas because of the Cougars’ combined 15-2 record in quad 1 and quad 2 games. They favored those numbers ahead of Kansas’ 17-7 record in quad 1 games.

The Jayhawks’ 17 quad 1 wins set a record, but they weren’t enough to overtake the Cougars in the committee’s mind. The committee also rewarded Houston for being competitive in their losses (except for Sunday’s defeat to Memphis).

Here is how Kansas and Houston’s respective resumes stack up. The Jayhawks have the No. 1 strength of schedule.

Do Kansas got punished for played nearly 20 more quad 1 teams and having the #1 strength of schedule #kubball This is insane logic pic.twitter.com/K3NwshCTQI — Matt Scott (@KUTheShiver) March 12, 2023

Kansas’ competition in the West Region is recognized as being pretty tough.

Committee did not do Kansas any favors. Tossed the Jayhawks out west, get winner of Arkansas-Illinois in second round, and then could get UConn in Sweet 16. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2023

Kansas’ reward for setting a record for Q1 wins is: – 2 seed UCLA out west

– 3 seed Gonzaga out west

– their 4-seed is KenPom’s No. 4 overall team

– their 5-seed is KenPom’s No. 11 team

– their 8-seed is preseason SEC champs WHAT THE HELL — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) March 12, 2023

The Jayhawks went 27-7 this season and did well against tough opponents. They will have to keep doing well against tough competition in the NCAA Tournament.