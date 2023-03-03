College basketball player ejected after throwing huge punch in SIUE-UT Martin game

Three players were ejected from Thursday night’s SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin basketball game for their roles in a fight.

SIUE had just scored in the first half, and UT Martin’s Rifen Miguel was seen leaning his head against the head of opponent DeeJuan Pruitt as they went down the court. Miguel kept his head against Pruitt’s for about six steps before an annoyed Pruitt hauled off and decked Miguel with a huge punch.

Kick this kid off the team. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/BPh4HoXqmV — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 3, 2023

A skirmish broke out after that punch, which resulted in Miguel, Pruitt and another player (Jalen Myers) being ejected.

UT Martin won the game 81-75 to advance to the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Miguel was challenging Pruitt by leaning his head against him. Pruitt sent him a message with a huge haymaker.