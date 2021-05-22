Dion Waiters says Jim Boeheim lied to him as a freshman

Dion Waiters claims that Jim Boeheim lied to him as a freshman.

Waiters was a guest on Eric Devendorf’s podcast. Devendorf played at Syracuse from 2005-2009, while Waiters played there for two seasons from 2010-2012.

In the interview, Waiters told Devendorf that Boeheim lied to him. Waiters indicated Boeheim told him he would be able to start as a freshman. However, Waiters did not start and only averaged 16.3 minutes per game as a freshman.

“He lied to me to my face, in front of my mom,” Waiters claimed.

Waiters also said he and Boeheim butted heads during his freshman year.

Waiters ended up averaging 12.6 points in 24.1 minutes per game as a sophomore. He became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 draft, so his lack of playing time did not seem to hurt him. However, whatever problems Waiters had as a college player seemed to continue in the NBA. He was not happy with his role on the Cavaliers. Then just two years ago he was suspended for an embarrassing incident while with the Heat.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC BY 2.0