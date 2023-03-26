 Skip to main content
Dusty May delivers great quote after FAU reaches Final Four

March 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
FAU is putting together a historic run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and their head coach Dusty May is keeping things in perspective.

Florida Atlantic beat Kansas State 79-76 in their East Region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The win was FAU’s fourth of the tournament and sends them to the Final Four, which isn’t bad for a school that hadn’t won a single NCAA Tournament game prior to this year.

Even on Saturday night, the announcers made it sounds like Kansas State was the only team playing. The Wildcats and point guard Markquis Nowell seemed to be the sole focus. But it was FAU that came out on top.

May seemed to recognize that the focus was on other teams. He joked after the game that he expected prognosticators to pick FAU to finish fifth in the Final Four.

“I expect the prognosticators to pick us fifth in the Final Four,” May said.

FAU was picked to finish 5th in their conference before the season. They ended up storming through their conference with an 18-2 record. They are currently 35-3, which is the best record among the teams left in the tournament.

FAU will face the winner of the Creighton-San Diego State game in the Final Four.

