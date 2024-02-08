Ed Cooley fires back at heckler with vulgar response

Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley had a vulgar exchange with a heckler on Wednesday night, and it was one that may rub Hoyas fans the wrong way.

Cooley’s first season with Georgetown has not gone well. After a 5-2 start to the year, the Hoyas are 1-10 in Big East play. They fell 76-70 to Seton Hall in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday night, which marked Georgetown’s seventh consecutive loss.

As the final seconds were ticking off the clock, Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press overheard an animated exchange between Cooley and a fan. The fan joked that Cooley has made $7 million per win this season, which was a reference to the coach’s salary and Big East record. Cooley fired back by calling himself a “rich motherf—er.”

“You know what, I’m rich as a motherf—er. I’m rich as s—,” Cooley said.

Cooley’s salary is not public, but it has been reported that Georgetown paid around $6 million per season to pry him away from Providence. Assuming that is true, he has, indeed, earned $6 million per Big East win so far this year.

Georgetown went 7-25 last season and 6-25 the year before under Patrick Ewing. The immediate results have not been much better under Cooley.

Hoyas fans are tired of their team being a laughing stock in the Big East. Cooley’s comment on Wednesday night probably will not make them feel any better.