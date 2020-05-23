Eddie Sutton dies – dead at 84

Legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton died on Saturday at the age of 84 after being on hospice, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Sutton died at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, two months after he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2011, he was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sutton is known for a lengthy and extremely successful 11-year coaching stint at Arkansas, which preceded four years at Kentucky. Sutton finished his career with 10 seasons at Oklahoma State, and his last gig was an interim job at San Francisco so he could crack 800 career wins.

Sutton won two AP Coach of the Year awards and was named coach of the year in the Southwest Conference, SEC, Big Eight and Big 12 during his career. He won over 800 games during his college coaching career, made three Final Fours (with two different programs), and took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament.

The Sutton family shared this statement: