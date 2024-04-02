Eric Musselman set to interview for intriguing head coach job

Eric Musselman has had plenty of success as the head coach at Arkansas, but he appears to be considering a move elsewhere.

Musselman is set to interview for the USC Trojans job on Wednesday, according to two reports.

Musselman had been linked to a few other job openings this year. The rumors come amid a down season for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks went 16-17 this season after having won at least 20 games each season for four straight years under Musselman. Musselman’s teams reached at least the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for three straight years from 2021-2023, including Elite Eight runs in 2021 and 2022.

USC has a vacancy after Andy Enfield left to take the SMU job. The Trojans are set to interview a 59-year-old coach who has had great success in college game over the last nine seasons. Prior to Arkansas, Musselman led Nevada to four straight 20-win seasons, including three straight conference regular season championships.

USC went 15-18 this season and is preparing for a move to the Big Ten.