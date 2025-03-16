Everyone said the same thing about Florida after SEC title game win

Florida captured its first SEC Tournament championship in over a decade with a win over Tennessee on Sunday, and many people seem to agree that the Gators are just getting started.

Florida defeated Tennessee 86-77 in the SEC title game to win their sixth consecutive game. The Gators have won 12 of their last 13 and are the hottest team in the nation heading into the NCAA Tournament. Seven of those wins came over nationally ranked opponents, with Florida beating four top-10 teams.

Todd Golden’s team made fairly easy work of No. 8 Tennessee and No. 5 Alabama in their last two SEC Tournament games.

Jan 27, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing the season 30-4, Florida looks poised to make a deep run in the Big Dance. Teams that catch fire the way the Gators have late in the year often go on to win a national title.

Many people seem to think that is what could happen with Florida.

Florida Gators win the SEC tourney title.



Should be a lock for the final No. 1 seed now.



Not sure anyone is playing better than Todd Golden’s team right now. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 16, 2025

The scariest team in the country right now is the Florida Gators. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2025

Florida is the best team in college basketball, just steamrolling everyone. I'd be stunned if they're not in San Antonio. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 16, 2025

THE FLORIDA GATORS ARE THE BEST COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAM ON PLANET EARTH. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) March 16, 2025

I absolutely HATE to say it



But Florida might be the best team in all of college basketball — Austin Brown (@Austin_Vols) March 16, 2025

The way a team plays late in the year matters a great deal with March Madness. At the moment, no team is playing better than Florida.

What makes the Gators’ run so impressive is the quality of opponent that they have consistently beaten. They have a deep rotation of players, which is also an asset in the NCAA Tournament. Most people would agree that Florida is the team no one wants to play in the coming weeks.