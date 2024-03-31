 Skip to main content
Disrespectful nickname for Zach Edey trends during Purdue game

March 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates after scoring against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at The Palestra. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

A disrespectful nickname for Zach Edey trended on X Sunday during the Purdue Boilermakers’ 72-66 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the finals of the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Edey scored 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while leading his Boilermakers to the Final Four. Edey and Purdue capitalized on a big foul discrepancy as well. Tennessee was called for 25 fouls compared to 12 for Purdue.

Edey attempted 22 free throws, which was double the amount Tennessee attempted as a team (11). The big foul discrepancy, plus Edey’s style of play, led people to disrespectfully call him “Foul Ming.”

The nickname is due to a combination of Edey’s style and looks. Some feel Edey gets away with fouls and receiving the benefit of foul calls. Some also feel Edey resembles Yao Ming, who is Chinese and was a 7-foot-6 center. Edey is half-Chinese and stands 7-foot-4.

Call him whatever you want, but Edey has Purdue in the Final Four. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year has been dominant during March Madness this year.

NCAA Tournament 2024Purdue BasketballZach Edey
