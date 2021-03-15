Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19

Geno Auriemma is looking to lead UConn to its 12th NCAA championship since 1995, but the Hall of Fame coach will not be on the sideline for at least the Huskies’ first game.

UConn announced on Monday that Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19. It was determined that he did not have close contact with any other member of the team since March 12, and all team personnel had tested negative since daily testing began on March 9.

Auriemma will have to remain in isolation until March 24, which means he will miss at least one tournament game. The NCAA women’s basketball tournament field will be unveiled on Friday night, with the first round being held on Sunday and Monday. The second round is March 23 and March 24, so it’s possible Auriemma could be cleared in time if UConn advances and plays on the 24th.

UConn went 24-1 this season and is expected to earn the top overall seed in the tournament. The Huskies are looking to win their first title since 2016, which feels like an eternity with how dominant they have been under Auriemma.