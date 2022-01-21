Heated Penny Hardaway calls out media for bulls— stories

A heated Penny Hardaway went off on the media after his Memphis squad lost on Thursday night.

Memphis lost 70-62 to SMU to fall to 9-8 on the season and 3-4 in conference. Memphis’ record is disappointing given the recruiting success the program has had. He knows it and is preaching patience.

But one thing Hardaway will not tolerate is “stupid f—ing questions” from the media.

Hardaway was asked after Thursday’s loss whether he can still turn things around. That question set him off.

Penny Hardaway's answer to if he can get the job done at Memphis. "Stop asking me stupid f***ing questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do." pic.twitter.com/WA79u6Y7bc — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) January 21, 2022

Hardaway was understandably insulted by the question. He’s a prideful coach and knows he can get the job done. And he obviously doesn’t think the reporter did their homework. If they had, they would place the season in context and recognize that DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley II, Alex Lomax, Earl Timberlake, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren have all missed time lately. Memphis was also starting four freshmen in the game.

But that’s the thing: some in the media, and many fans, have no patience or understanding when it comes to injuries and youth. They want results instantly and constantly. And when they don’t see results, they go after the coach. This is part of the territory that comes with the job, and Penny needs to recognize that.

If Penny can’t handle questions from the media at Memphis, how will he handle things in the NBA?