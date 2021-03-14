Here is what swag each player is receiving at NCAA Tournament

A total of 68 teams will soon officially get an opportunity to pursue an NCAA championship, but only one will prevail. That doesn’t mean players from the other 67 programs will be going home empty-handed.

All student-athletes who are taking part in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis will receive a swag starter set upon arrival. The package includes a bunch of toiletries, some clothing and a copy of legendary coach John Thompson’s autobiography. There is also some hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes, of course.

Here’s the welcome-to-Indy team swag starter set teams are getting from the NCAA upon arrival. Blanket, towels, puzzle, socks, @jessewashington’s John Thompson book (love that), copious amounts of soaps, hand sanitizer, deodorants and, of course, Axe pomade. pic.twitter.com/rQgfCUDkVI — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2021

That swag kit may not compare to what some football players get at their bowl games, but those are all individually sponsored. It’s a nice touch, nevertheless.