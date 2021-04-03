Hubert Davis the frontrunner for North Carolina job?

North Carolina is looking for a new head coach after Roy Williams surprisingly decided to retire during the week. The Tar Heels are known for their desire to have a head coach with Carolina ties. If they stick with that tradition, there may be a leading candidate for the job.

College basketball reporter Andy Katz reported Saturday that Hubert Davis appears to be the frontrunner for the job. However, Katz says UNC’s athletic director is even looking at candidates outside the Tar Heel family.

UNC has sought out insight from @TheJetOnTNT on replacing Roy Williams. Smith also could be a candidate. Frontrunner appears to be assistant Hubert Davis but AD Bubba Cunningham is doing due diligence with all @UNC_Basketball possible candidates as well as outside UNC’s family. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 3, 2021

Davis, 50, is from North Carolina and played for the Heels from 1988-1992. He played in the NBA after his college career until 2004. Then he became an analyst for ESPN, and he has served as an assistant coach at North Carolina since 2012.

If North Carolina wants someone from the Tar Heel family who also has had experience under Williams’ staff, Davis would be a fit. The only thing that could hold him back in comparison to other candidates is his lack of head coaching experience. Wes Miller, who also played collegiately at UNC and is now the head coach at UNC Greensboro, would seemingly be a natural candidate as well.