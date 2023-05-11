Hunter Dickinson hints he transferred to earn more NIL money

Hunter Dickinson made the unusual decision to transfer despite being an established star at a Power 5 school, and he dropped a pretty big hint as to why he made that move.

Dickinson, an All-American honorable mention at Michigan last season, announced earlier this month that he would play for Kansas next season. In an appearance on Tuesday’s “Roundball” podcast, Dickinson strongly implied that NIL money was a major factor in his decision to transfer.

“The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase,” Dickinson said, via Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year.”

NIL money has become a major factor in decisions like this, as we have seen at other programs. If Dickinson was really unhappy with his NIL income, his decision is less of a surprise.

Dickinson figures to be a big star at Kansas, and should be able to land plenty of endorsement deals going forward. That is especially true if the Jayhawks turn out to be title contenders, as they are expected to be.