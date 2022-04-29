Michigan star Hunter Dickinson trashes rival coach on social media

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson is not a fan of Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, and he made that clear in a series of tweets on Friday.

In a pair of since-deleted tweets, Dickinson took aim at Adams, calling the Texas Tech coach a “coward” for supposedly blocking a transfer player from going to their school of choice.

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson weighs in on Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. not being able to pick U-M and instead committing to Illinois pic.twitter.com/jtM0hqtzBU — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) April 29, 2022

Dickinson was referring to Terrence Shannon Jr., who announced on Friday that he would move from the Red Raiders to Illinois. Michigan had tried to get Shannon and hosted him for a visit. Dickinson is claiming that Shannon wanted to join Michigan, but could not do so after Adams prevented Shannon from taking the required classes to qualify to play for the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.

We do not know how much Dickinson knows about the situation. He may have actually talked to Shannon, or this may be irresponsible speculation. Regardless, he has thrown the speculation out there, and Adams will likely have to answer to it at some point.