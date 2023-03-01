Illinois forward missed multiple practices with bizarre illness

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer missed several days of practice this week with a pretty embarrassing illness.

Mayer revealed Wednesday that he missed two days of practice due to “caffeine poisoning.” How did he get it? He drank six Monster energy drinks on Sunday, the day of Illinois’ last game.

“I’ve been sick the last few days,” Mayer said, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “I had caffeine poisoning. I had six Monsters the day of the game — I only had one before, but I had five after — because I had like a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games. So I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically like a caffeine hangover.”

Mayer said he expects to play Thursday against Michigan, which will also double as his Senior Day. He played 31 minutes in Sunday’s loss to Ohio State, so the problem only developed when he put back five Monsters afterward. The forward is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season after transferring from Baylor.

Believe it or not, Mayer is not the first athlete to report a caffeine-induced illness, so he at least has some good company here.