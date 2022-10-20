Jay Wright reportedly gets new role after Villanova retirement

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright is taking on a new role after retiring as head coach.

Wright is joining CBS to do broadcast work, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wright will do commentary and studio work for the network during the regular season and will also serve as a studio analyst for Final Four coverage with both CBS and Turner Sports.

Multiple networks pursued Wright after he announced his retirement from coaching earlier in the offseason. The 60-year-old also received interest from FOX Sports and ESPN.

Wright will certainly bring a great deal of credibility to whatever broadcasts he takes part in. He won two national titles as a coach, is widely respected, and is familiar with the modern game. He had indicated he was not completely all-in on coaching anymore, but that might be to the benefit of viewers as he takes on his new role. It also leaves the door open for a return to coaching if he changes his mind.