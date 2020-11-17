Jim Boeheim says he is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19

Jim Boeheim announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but he says he is asymptomatic.

The 75-year-old longtime Syracuse coach shared a statement on Twitter Sunday about his positive test.

“As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week. Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team,” Boeheim wrote.

Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse since 1976. He has made five Final Fours, including in 2003 when Syracuse won the national championship. Last year, Syracuse went 18–14.

Photo: DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp via cc by 2.0