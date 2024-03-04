John Beilein offers telling comment about Michigan’s struggles

It is safe to say that former Michigan coach John Beilein is not happy at the state of the program under his successor.

Beilein, now doing analyst work for Big Ten Network, was part of Sunday’s broadcast of Michigan’s blowout 84-61 loss to rivals Ohio State. The defeat dropped the lowly Wolverines to 8-22 on the season and just 3-16 in Big Ten play. Tasked with commenting on the state of the program, Beilein offered a fairly telling comment.

This segment was too good that we had to do it, @JohnBeilein. 😊 pic.twitter.com/gTOb6eK6ep — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2024

“I don’t know how to respond as the coach of the place up north,” Beilein said. “I don’t have a comment right now. I really don’t have a comment.”

The segment was fairly light-hearted, and Beilein was understandably reluctant to be too critical of the Wolverines. However, it was pretty obvious that, like most everyone else associated with Michigan, he is shocked and unhappy with what has happened to the program in the years since he left.

Juwan Howard replaced Beilein when the former coach decided to jump to the NBA in 2019, and was initially a success, albeit with rosters centered around Beilein recruits. Fortunes have changed recently, and the bottom has completely fallen out this year. Howard has also been investigated for an alleged incident with a longtime strength coach who ultimately left the program.