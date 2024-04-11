John Calipari has great quote about his new Arkansas team

John Calipari delivered a great quote Wednesday during his introductory press conference at Arkansas.

Calipari, who was just hired to be the Razorbacks’ new head basketball coach, met with the media in Fayetteville.

“You know what? I’m jacked about another opportunity! I’m like, ‘let’s go!'” Calipari said, indicating his level of enthusiasm for the job.

But there’s one problem.

“Now, I met with the team. There is no team,” Calipari humorously exclaimed.

We are aware of the situation pic.twitter.com/Wb4xVR21vI — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 11, 2024

“We gotta get a roster together,” the coach said. “And some of it is a little bit of everything, but we will. It may take a little longer because there are kids that put their name in the NBA Draft.”

Calipari wasn’t making some sort of hyperbolic statement there. He wasn’t even joking.

Whether it’s due to players exhausting their eligibility, graduating, entering the transfer portal or entering their name into the NBA Draft, Arkansas doesn’t have any scholarship players on its current roster. There is no team currently! But Calipari’s specialty is recruiting.

The Razorbacks may not have a roster right now, but rest assured the 65-year-old will have his team ready to play next season.