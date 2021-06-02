Jon Scheyer approved as next Duke head coach

Mike Krzyzewski is retiring as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils after next season, and his replacement has already been approved.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, there was a meeting on Wednesday where Jon Scheyer was approved as the next Duke head coach.

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer has been approved as the next head coach of the Blue Devils, succeeding Mike Krzyzewski, source told @Stadium. There was a mid-afternoon meeting just to rubber-stamp Coach K’s selection. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Scheyer was reported to be the favorite to replace Coach K from the moment the news was announced. A few familiar names reportedly were the runners-up in the situation.

Scheyer, 33, played at Duke from 2006-2010. He later played professionally in Spain, Israel and the G League. Scheyer became an assistant on Coach K’s staff in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

Between Hubert Davis and now Scheyer, the UNC-Duke rivalry will have a new look very soon.