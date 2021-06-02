 Skip to main content
Jon Scheyer approved as next Duke head coach

June 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Krzyzewski is retiring as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils after next season, and his replacement has already been approved.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, there was a meeting on Wednesday where Jon Scheyer was approved as the next Duke head coach.

Scheyer was reported to be the favorite to replace Coach K from the moment the news was announced. A few familiar names reportedly were the runners-up in the situation.

Scheyer, 33, played at Duke from 2006-2010. He later played professionally in Spain, Israel and the G League. Scheyer became an assistant on Coach K’s staff in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

Between Hubert Davis and now Scheyer, the UNC-Duke rivalry will have a new look very soon.

