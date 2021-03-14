Jose Alvarado interview goes viral after Georgia Tech wins ACC Tournament

An interview featuring Jose Alvarado went viral after Georgia Tech clinched an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the ACC Tournament on Saturday.

Alvarado’s Yellow Jackets beat Florida State 80-75 to win the ACC Tournament. The senior guard had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in the win. He was overcome with emotion upon the team winning the tourney.

Take a look at his emotion in this interview:

“This is a dream come true,” Alvarado said, with tears in his eyes.

The guard reflected on his journey and how his hard work has paid off.

This is just another reminder about how special March Madness is for the players.

Alvarado, Moses Wright and Michael Devoe have been playing well for the Jackets all season. The team is especially hot and has won eight in a row.

Maybe the great run for Alvarado and Tech will continue in the coming weeks.