Kentucky fans booed coach Mark Pope so hard

Mark Pope smiling during a game
Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope smiles as he watches the action during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In a scene straight out of a nightmare for Wildcats faithful, Kentucky basketball fans unleashed a torrent of boos on coach Mark Pope and his team as they trudged to the locker room at halftime of a humiliating 94-59 rout by No. 11 Gonzaga on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The neutral-site venue, often dubbed Kentucky’s “home away from home,” turned hostile as the scoreboard flashed a 43-18 deficit – a 25-point hole that foreshadowed the final 35-point beatdown.

The ESPN broadcast showed a sea of blue-clad supporters — many donning UK hats and jerseys — cupping hands to mouths in derision, their frustration boiling over amid the team’s dismal 27% shooting (16-of-60) and 43-31 rebounding disadvantage.

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike torched UK for 28 points and 10 boards, capping a 19-2 opening run that set the tone.

Pope, in his second year at the helm of the now 5-4 Wildcats, owned the backlash postgame.

“We’ve diminished into a bad spot right now, and we have to dig ourselves out of it. It’s going to be an internal group thing, and we feel the responsibility we have to this university and this fan base. All the boos we heard tonight were incredibly well-deserved, mostly from me. We have to fix it,” he said, acknowledging a roster plagued by injuries, via Yahoo! Sports.

Kentucky has now dropped all four games to ranked foes this season, a stark contrast to last year’s 24-12 mark.

Social media erupted with divided takes: Some decried the “toxic” fanbase, others blamed NIL-fueled expectations.

.

