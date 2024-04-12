Kentucky expected to hire former Wildcats champion to replace John Calipari

Kentucky may have already found their ideal successor for John Calipari.

The program is “targeting” BYU head coach Mark Pope to be the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. While the move has yet to be confirmed, a deal is reportedly “expected to come together” soon.

Sources: Kentucky is targeting BYU coach Mark Pope to be the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to come together in the near future. pic.twitter.com/xpCnGk34a9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2024

Pope played two seasons for the Wildcats from 1994 to 1996. The 6’10” center averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game across 69 games played (14 starts) for Kentucky. He had transferred as a junior after two seasons at Washington.

Pope was a member of the stacked 1995-96 Kentucky team that won the national championship in 1996.

Pope’s college coaching career began at Georgia, where he served as an assistant coach in 2009. Pope went on to become an assistant at BYU from 2011 to 2015.

The Kentucky alum got his first head coaching job at Utah Valley. Pope’s record gradually improved throughout his four seasons atop the Wolverines’ program. Utah Valley went from 12-18 in the 2015-16 campaign to 25-10 three years later.

Pope returned to BYU in 2019 to replace Dave Rose as the team’s head coach. In five seasons coaching BYU, Pope has led the team to a 187-108 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances.