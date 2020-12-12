Florida’s Keyontae Johnson in critical condition after collapsing during game

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition after collapsing on the court during Saturday’s game against Florida State.

The Gators were coming out of a timeout roughly four minutes into the game when Johnson collapsed on the court. ESPN’s Myron Medcalf reported that Johnson was given emergency medical treatment, and was stretchered off the floor and rushed to a Tallahassee hospital.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

ESPN’s cameras were not on Johnson at the time he collapsed, but captured the aftermath.

Prayers to Keyontae Johnson of the Florida Gators critical but stables condition pic.twitter.com/FOd56HkH41 — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) December 12, 2020

Florida stated about an hour after the incident that Johnson was in critical but stable condition. No further information was available.

Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial. We will provide more updates when we are able. — Denver Parler (@denverparler) December 12, 2020

Johnson was named the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year before the season started. The junior is averaging 19.7 points and 6 rebounds per game through the first three contests of the season.