Kim Mulkey’s message to Caitlin Clark in postgame handshake revealed

Kim Mulkey had a special message for Caitlin Clark after the national championship game on Sunday.

Mulkey coached the LSU Tigers to a 102-85 win over Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Clark scored 30 points in the game and made eight three-pointers, but she wasn’t able to carry her team to victory.

Mulkey still wanted Clark to receive some special recognition after the game though.

The LSU coach stopped Clark during the postgame handshake. She told Clark “you’re a generational player.”

"You're a generational player." 🤝 Kim Mulkey has high praise for Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/Z6on9jWzZb — espnW (@espnW) April 2, 2023

Clark was disappointed with the loss but seemed to appreciate the compliment.

Clark won AP Player of the Year honors this season, but the respect from the opposing coach is nice to hear too.

Iowa came up just short of winning the national championship, while Mulkey delivered a national title to the Tigers in just her second year on the job.