Late Lute Olson receives tributes online after his death

Former University of Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Lute Olson died on Thursday at the age of 85.

Olson is a Hall of Famer and recognized as one of the best college basketball coaches in history. He won a national championship and reached five Final Fours during his coaching career. He helped build Arizona into a powerhouse and amassed some incredibly talented teams, placing numerous players into the NBA.

Olson was remembered fondly by the college basketball and Arizona communities. Here are some of the tributes he received, including ones from many of his former players:

It’s rare that a man is a Hall of famer and still under appreciated. I’ll always feel like you never got the credit you deserved as a leader, family man, grandfather, coach and as a mentor. I love you Coach O — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 28, 2020

Thank you coach for taking a chance on some skinny kid from Chandler,Az. I owe my whole basketball career to you and what you taught me. I’m gonna miss you. pic.twitter.com/yRIBVKM137 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) August 28, 2020

With out you there would be no me Rest peacefully #CoachO #BearDown pic.twitter.com/XUTQwuJqNk — Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) August 28, 2020

I told Denny Crum I was coming to Louisville. Midnight Lute called. We talked for 3 hrs! He Changed my mind, then changed my life! Never truly in my eyes got the credit he deserved. It’s okay though! Love you Papa Lute!! — Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) August 28, 2020

Coach Olson is the absolute best, one of the greatest coaches ever and one of the greatest human beings ever. My feelings of gratitude and appreciation cannot be put in words. I love him dearly. My heart hurts, but I know he is now in heaven. May god bless his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/7ltBVUva77 — Coach Josh Pastner (@GTJoshPastner) August 28, 2020

I'm saddened to here of the passing of my former Arizona Wildcats coach and friend Lute Olson….He was a great and honorable man..He built an incredible program and helped mold some pretty incredible men….

RIP Lute…I love you — Tom Tolbert (@byronjr23) August 28, 2020

RIP Coach O Thoughts and prayers to the family of Lute Olson, He was a legend of basketball, made Arizona a powerhouse, and inspired so many of us. — Josh Green (@josh_green6) August 28, 2020

Current Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin:

Tonight our thoughts and prayers are with Coach, his family and everyone he touched. #Legend https://t.co/wuKHKZgaay — Kevin Sumlin (@CoachSumlin) August 28, 2020

Former Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez:

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Coach Lute Olson. LEGEND. #BearDown — Rich Rodriguez (@RealCoachRod) August 28, 2020

Former Arizona linebacker Lance Briggs:

One time for Lute Olson. University of Arizona legend!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/JEkNCmKdQA — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 28, 2020

Sad to learn about the passing of Lute Olson. One of the all time greats! RIP https://t.co/L0tRkmCWJV — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) August 28, 2020

Arizona governor Doug Ducey also shared this video.

Olson is an inductee of both the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.