Thursday, August 27, 2020

Late Lute Olson receives tributes online after his death

August 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lute Olson

Former University of Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Lute Olson died on Thursday at the age of 85.

Olson is a Hall of Famer and recognized as one of the best college basketball coaches in history. He won a national championship and reached five Final Fours during his coaching career. He helped build Arizona into a powerhouse and amassed some incredibly talented teams, placing numerous players into the NBA.

Olson was remembered fondly by the college basketball and Arizona communities. Here are some of the tributes he received, including ones from many of his former players:

Current Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin:

Former Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez:

Former Arizona linebacker Lance Briggs:

Arizona governor Doug Ducey also shared this video.

Olson is an inductee of both the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

