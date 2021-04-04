Mark Few had great comment about Jalen Suggs’ final shot

Mark Few had a great comment about Jalen Suggs’ final shot that helped Gonzaga beat UCLA 93-90 in overtime on Saturday night.

Suggs made the shot of the tournament when he banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer from well beyond the arc (video here). The shot gave Gonzaga the win and sent them to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

Few said he had no doubt about the shot and knew immediately that it was going in.

“I knew when he shot it it was going in.” Mark Few on Jalen Suggs’ game-winner. @ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/rNBTyHn8Is — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021

Few said he had so much confidence in the shot because he sees Suggs do it all the time in practice.

#Gonzaga HC Mark Few on Jalen Suggs: "He makes shots — he's got that magical aura. He makes them in practice all the time. It's been crazy this year how many he's made in practice last-second shots. I felt pretty good. I was staring right at it. And I said it's in. And it was." — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) April 4, 2021

Suggs only finished with 16 points, but he had the 3 biggest ones. He also had a great block on a Cody Riley dunk attempt with two minutes to go in regulation.

Now the Bulldogs will face Baylor in the championship game on Monday, looking for their first national title.