Maryland player loses his shoe and throws it at Georgetown player in wild scene

Maryland took using your feet on defense quite literally Friday against Georgetown.

The Terrapins hosted the Hoyas in a rivalry game at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md. The home team got off to a rough start, falling behind 11-0 over the game’s opening minutes.

The early deficit pushed Maryland head coach Buzz Williams to make a platoon swap, taking four of his five starters out to bring in presumably hungrier bench players. The reserve players certainly played with more desperation, particularly backup guard Myles Rice.

Rice went viral on social media when he lost his shoe in the closing minutes of the first half. Instead of letting the situation bother him, the junior hilariously used it to his advantage by throwing his loose shoe at Hoyas big man Vince Iwuchukwu in an attempt to dislodge the ball.

Bro threw his shoe at the ball to try and steal it 😭 pic.twitter.com/h2rO2JOnCf — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 8, 2025

Rice’s creativity was not rewarded, however, as Iwuchukwu evaded the shoe and got fouled on his way to the rim.

To Rice’s credit, he did a lot more than just throw a shoe during Friday’s game. He ended up leading the Terrapins in scoring with 19 points off the bench. Despite his efforts, Maryland lost the contest 70-60.

The result did little to endear Williams to Maryland fans in his first year with the school. The loss was the Terrapins’ first in their home opener in nearly 50 years.