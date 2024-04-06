Michael Phelps gave pregame speech to 1 Final Four team

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps does not exactly have any ties to any of the basketball programs in this year’s men’s Final Four, but he was called in for a pregame speech for one squad anyway.

Phelps spoke to the Alabama basketball team on the eve of their Final Four matchup against Connecticut. The speech came at the request of Michael Schwimer, the founder of Big League Advantage.

I sent @MichaelPhelps a text to see if he wanted to talk to Alabama basketball. Within a day he gave an incredible speech to the squad before the biggest game of their lives. Forever grateful to this wonderful man!!! pic.twitter.com/QEciotQdog — Michael Schwimer (@mschwimer) April 6, 2024

How did Alabama get Phelps? It is a long story, but Schwimer is at the center of it. He is the head of an analytics firm that has been working with Alabama, and was profiled by CBS Sports this week as the program’s “secret weapon.” Through his position, Schwimer has ties to a number of athletes, including Phelps, as both are investors in English soccer club Leeds United. Phelps lives in the Phoenix area, so with the Final Four in town, it was apparently quite simple to get him to stop by and address the Crimson Tide.

Alabama faces a very tough test in UConn on Saturday. However, they now have both Phelps and Nick Saban on their side, which is a pretty solid combination.