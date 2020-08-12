Mick Cronin believes some sort of March Madness will take place

Mick Cronin is maintaining optimism about a college basketball season.

The UCLA Bruins head coach said on Wednesday that he is 100 percent confident there will be an NCAA Tournament next year. Cronin believes the schedule will be flexible about whether the event is in March like usual, or maybe pushed back. He also said that there will be many different options available for a schedule.

Mick Cronin: "We’re going to have to have different options, contingency plans. If it’s all-league only or are we all going to just end up pushing the season back, would the NCAA tournament get pushed back? All of that’s still in play." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) August 13, 2020

Cronin’s bold stance comes despite the Pac-12 announcing on Tuesday that they canceled sports through 2020. That means men’s basketball, which typically starts in early November, will not be played until January at the earliest.

Cronin may have confidence about a season taking place, but there are no guarantees. This year, March Madness was canceled due to the coronavirus, and there is no way to say the same thing won’t happen next year too, though a lot can change in the coming months.

Cronin is entering his second season as UCLA’s head coach and went 19-12 last season.