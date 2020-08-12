 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Mick Cronin believes some sort of March Madness will take place

August 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mick Cronin

Mick Cronin is maintaining optimism about a college basketball season.

The UCLA Bruins head coach said on Wednesday that he is 100 percent confident there will be an NCAA Tournament next year. Cronin believes the schedule will be flexible about whether the event is in March like usual, or maybe pushed back. He also said that there will be many different options available for a schedule.

Cronin’s bold stance comes despite the Pac-12 announcing on Tuesday that they canceled sports through 2020. That means men’s basketball, which typically starts in early November, will not be played until January at the earliest.

Cronin may have confidence about a season taking place, but there are no guarantees. This year, March Madness was canceled due to the coronavirus, and there is no way to say the same thing won’t happen next year too, though a lot can change in the coming months.

Cronin is entering his second season as UCLA’s head coach and went 19-12 last season.

