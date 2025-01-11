Mick Cronin ejected after going off on referee during UCLA-Maryland game

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin lost his cool Friday late in the second half of his team’s contest against Maryland at XFINITY Center in College Park, Md.

The veteran coach got frustrated over a non-call as players battled for a rebound with just over five minutes left in the game. UCLA forward William Kyle III appeared to have an offensive rebound in hand following a missed free throw. But Maryland guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie dislodged the ball from behind and tapped it to a teammate.

Cronin felt like Gillespie got some of Kyle’s arm during the play. With whistles remaining silent, a frustrated Cronin went off on one of the referees along the sideline. The UCLA coach got called for two technical fouls in quick succession and was ejected from the ballgame.

Mick Cronin EJECTED 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/uLc6z0Fkc0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 11, 2025

Cronin may have been hoping that his ejection would light a fire in his team. But UCLA’s deficit only grew after Cronin was tossed. The Bruins were outscored 19-10 in the closing minutes of the 79-61 contest. UCLA shot just 41.5% from the field and committed 21 turnovers against Maryland.

Frustrations may have been bubbling over for Cronin given UCLA’s recent struggles. The Bruins’ loss Friday was the team’s fourth over their last five games.